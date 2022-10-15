Felipão reinforces that he should not be Athletico’s coach in 2023: “I’ve already made a decision” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reinforced that he should not continue on the edge of the lawn to command Athletico next season. Felipão maintains the idea of ​​retiring from his career and only having the position of sports director in 2023.

The 73-year-old commander arrived in Hurricane with a dual role, although it was not his initial desire when he received contacts from the board. He replaced Fábio Carille in a moment of turmoil at CT do Caju, in May.

On the field, Felipão reversed a difficult scenario in the group stage and led Athletico to the Libertadores final against Flamengo, which will be played on October 29, in Ecuador. In Serie A, the Hurricane has been within the G-6 since the 10th round, for more than four months.

The only elimination was in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil for Fla. In all, there are 19 wins, 13 draws and seven defeats in 39 games with the coach.

I’ve already made a decision that, little by little, can be modified by one or another situation that may happen. I’m not supposed to be the coach next year. — Felipão, in an interview with Conmebol’s 90+3 podcast

1 of 1 Paulo Turra e Felipão, Athletico assistant and coach — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Paulo Turra e Felipão, Athletico assistant and coach — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Felipão will have a conversation with President Mario Celso Petraglia at the end of Serie A, in mid-November. He intends to participate in the planning and help choose a future commander. The assistant Paulo Turra is one of these possibilities.

The red-black summit, however, does not want to hit the hammer before the Libertadores final and treats the matter with caution. A possible title, with a trip to the World Cup, scheduled for February 2023, should not interfere in the decision.

I can go to the World Cup, but someone else on the side who commands the team can go. The only thing I want is not to worry about anything and win Libertadores. It will be the culmination of a lifetime. — Felipe

See what’s new from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook