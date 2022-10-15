Flamengo bets on Argentine trio to become NBB champion again | nbb

Castilian has never been so spoken in Gávea. After being runner-up last season, Flamengo decided to bet on a trio of Argentines to win the NBB (Novo Basquete Brasil) again. Hired in the mid-year window, Penka Aguirre, Jose Vildoza and Martin Cuello are some of the weapons of Rubro-Negro, which debuts this Saturday at 6:30 pm against Minas, in Belo Horizonte – sportv2 broadcasts live.

NBB – Minas x Flamengo – today, 18:15, live on sportv2

– I really like working with Argentine players, especially those who have a lot of quality, are leaders and who have a style of play very similar to what I like. They’re also guys who know how to speed up the game, but also know how to control the five-on-five. Anyway, I think we managed to assemble a balanced squad – commented coach Gustavo de Conti.

1 of 4 Penka Aguirre and Jose Vildoza at Flamengo training — Photo: Reproduction Penka Aguirre and Jose Vildoza at Flamengo training — Photo: Reproduction

The first to arrive was Nicolas “Penka” Aguirre. At 1.89m and 34 years old, the player is a six-time Argentine champion, champion of the League of the Americas, and, in 2015, he was MVP of the Argentine League. Athlete of the Brazilian national team, he was at Peñarol before arriving in Gávea at the end of June.

– We all know that Flamengo is a big club, very successful in basketball, as it has been showing in recent years and we are here doing 100% preparation to arrive strong in the NBB and seek this title – commented the point guard.

Days after Penka was signed, Flamengo announced the arrival of Martin “Loku” Cuello. At 1.93m and 29 years old, he plays as a guard and was MVP of the last Argentine League final, having been champion by Instituto Córdoba.

2 of 4 Martin Cuello Flamengo basketball — Photo: Reproduction Martin Cuello Flamengo basketball — Photo: Reproduction

– I’m very happy to be here. I thank the club for trusting me. We all know how great Flamengo is, we have many challenges ahead and we will fight for it. Let’s leave Flamengo at the top, as it deserves – he stressed.

Finally, in July, the Rio club closed with another point guard: Jose Vildoza. Considered one of the best in his position in South America, the 26-year-old, 1.91m tall, was in Croatia’s KK Cibona before being signed by Flamengo.

– I already knew Flamengo from having faced him at San Lorenzo. We know that it is a big club, of mass and we know the responsibility that we will have to take the team back to the conquest of the NBB-he said.

Fla has a history of many Argentines

Since becoming a powerhouse in basketball, Flamengo has been investing heavily in recruiting Argentine players. In 2011/12, the club announced the arrival of Federico Kammerichs, MVP of the League of the Americas from the previous season, playing for Regatas Corrientes.

Shortly after, in 2013, one of the greatest idols in the history of red-black basketball arrived in Gávea. Hired from Lanús, Nicolás Laprovittola – now at Barcelona – won all possible titles with Flamengo: two editions of the NBB, a League of the Americas and the 2014 Intercontinental Cup. Laprovittola left Flamengo in 2015.

3 of 4 Laprovittola in action for Flamengo in 2015 — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/ECP Publicity Laprovittola in action for Flamengo in 2015 — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/ECP Publicity

The last outstanding Argentine to wear the red-black jersey was Franco Balbi, who left the club after the NBB 2021/22. In four years at Flamengo, the point guard raised four Cariocas, two NBBs, one Champions League Americas, one Intercontinental Cup and two Super 8 Cups.

– Basketball culture in Argentina is different. It’s no wonder that Flamengo’s success went through stars such as Filloy, Laprovittola, Herman and Balbi. The internationalization of the brand is also bearing fruit in basketball. FlaBasquete, with Vildoza, Penka Aguirre and Loku Cuello, will be able to re-edit the unforgettable teams in our history – commented the vice president of Olympic sports at Flamengo, Guilherme Kroll.

Cast has six changes

Flamengo has six changes from the NBB 2021/22 runner-up squad. In addition to the Argentine trio, winger Gui Deodato, winger Gabriel Jaú and pivot Rafael Hettsheimeir arrived at Gávea, who is back at Rubro-Negro after playing last season for Bauru.

Among the remaining, the pivotal winger Olivinha, 39 years old, stands out. Revealed by Flamengo himself in 2002, he returned to the club in 2012 and never left, having participated in the conquest of six editions of the NBB.

4 of 4 Olivinha wants the seventh NBB title for Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction Olivinha wants the seventh NBB title for Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction

– I’ve been at Flamengo for a while and I know that every year there’s a reformulation in the squad. Only this time it was a big overhaul, half the team are new players and we are very happy with the new team we have. The expectation for the NBB this year is high. When we talk about Flamengo, it’s always like that, we know we’re defending the greatest champion and we’re going to fight for all possible titles – concluded the veteran.

Flamengo squad for NBB 2022/23

Shipowners:

Penka Aguirre (ARG)

Jose Vildoza (ARG)

Matheus Leoni (base)

Guards:

Martin Cuello (ARG)

Alas:

Gui Deodato

Rafael Rachel (base)

Pivots:

olivinha

Rafael Mineiro

Gabriel Jaú

Pivots:

Rafael Hettsheimer

Vitor Faverani