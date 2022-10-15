Flamengo plans to play Libertadores final with Guayaquil patch and will launch shirt to help city | Flamengo

On his second day in Ecuador, President Rodolfo Landim strengthened ties with the city that will host the 2022 Libertadores final, between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, on the 29th. Landim was with the mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, and with the country’s president, Guillermo Lasso, this Friday.
Accompanied by football supervisor Gabriel Skinner, Landim announced to Viteri that Flamengo intends to play the final with a patch displaying the Guayaquil flag. The honor depends on approval by CONMEBOL. The deputy mayor, Josué Sánchez, and the sports secretary, Carlos Álvarez, were also present at the meeting held at the city hall.
Flamengo will play with a patch with the flag of Guayaquil and will launch shirts that will help the Ecuadorian people – Photo: Disclosure
At the meeting, another important approximation took place. Landim told Viteri and his peers that he will sell a themed shirt alluding to the final in both Brazil and Ecuador. On the initiative of Flamengo, all sales revenue will be donated to the charity Casa Rosada, chosen by the mayor.
Flamengo’s shirt in the Libertadores decision will have a patch in honor of Guayaquil — Photo: Disclosure
The shirt will be released in white and black models with the inscription “Jugamos Juntos” positioned below the Farol de Guayaquil, one of the main local tourist attractions, and above the flags of Flamengo and the city.
Cynthia Viteri and Josué Sánchez receive from Landim and Skinner themed shirt that will earn money for Guayaquil — Photo: Disclosure
On her Twitter, Cynthia Viteri welcomed Flamengo and the Brazilians who will go to Guayaquil to watch the Libertadores final.
– We received Luiz Rodolfo Landim, President of Flamengo, one of the teams that will compete in the Copa Libertadores Final in Guayaquil. On the 29th of October, our city will welcome Brazilian fans and all of Latin America to this football party,” he said.
On the Guayaquil City Hall website, Landim thanked Cynthia Viteri for her receptivity and extended the praise to the entire country.
– Ecuador welcomes people very well – said the red-black representative.
After going to Guayaquil’s city hall, Landim met the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, at the Hotel Oro Verde, where Flamengo will be concentrated in the week of the Libertadores final. Like Viteri, Lasso won an official club shirt.
President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, receives Flamengo shirt from Rodolfo Landim – Photo: Disclosure
Also this Friday, Rodolfo Landim paid a visit to the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium, stage of the decision between Flamengo and Athletico-PR.
Rodolfo Landim visits the stage of the Libertadores final, between Flamengo and Athletico-PR – Photo: Disclosure
