Flamengo related: holders are off the bench for the match against Atlético-MG | Flamengo

Flamengo released which are the players listed for the duel with Atlético-MG, this Saturday, at 20:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão. The only holders who appear on the list are João Gomes, who is suspended for the decisive game against Corinthians, on Wednesday, for the title of the Copa do Brasil, and goalkeeper Santos.

Related Flamengo for the game against Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure/Flamengo

With an eye on the decision of the Copa do Brasil, the holders of Flamengo held training this Saturday, at Ninho do Urubu. Fourth place with 52 points, Dorival Júnior’s team is completely focused on the final against Corinthians, which will be played on Wednesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. In the first leg, the teams drew 0-0.

Therefore, it was already expected that Dorival Júnior would spare the “Team das Copas” and go to the field with team B for this Saturday’s game. João Gomes, suspended from the decision, is the reinforcement, and Matheuzinho as a midfielder is the novelty. Matheus França, who played well centered in the victory over Cuiabá, starts in charge of the attack.

