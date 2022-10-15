Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: where to watch, probable teams and absences from the game for the Brasileirão

After drawing with Corinthians in the middle of the week, for the final of the Copa do Brasil, the Flamengo returns to the field this Saturday, at 20:30 (Brasília time), to measure forces with Atlético-MG, at Maracanã. The game is valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

The duel marks Flamengo’s last commitment before the final of the Copa do Brasil and, therefore, the club will go with the reserve team. With the exception of Santos, as usual, and João Gomes, suspended in the knockout stage, all starters will be out of the starting 11.

+ Check and simulate the Brazilian Championship table

Atlético-MG, in turn, does not compete in any competition other than the Brazilian Championship. Therefore, coach Cuca’s team is looking for a spot in next year’s Libertadores. At the moment, the miners occupy the 7th position, with 47 points, five less than Flamengo.

In the first round, Atlético-MG beat Flamengo 2-0, at Mineirão, in one of Paulo Sousa’s last commitments ahead of the Rio club. Alvinegro’s goals were scored by Nacho Fernández and Ademir, and the men under Turkish coach Mohamed, at the time, were part of the G4 of the Brasileirão.

FLAMENGO X ATLÉTICO-MG

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: October 15th at 8:30 pm

​Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Video referee: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Where to watch: LANCE!/Voice of Sport Premiere and Real Time

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Santos, Varela, Pablo, Fabrício Bruno and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Matheuzinho and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Cebolinha and Matheus França.

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique and Erick Pulgar (injured)

Suspended: Diego Ribas

ATLETIC MINEIRO (Coach: Cuca)

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Otávio and Nacho; Zaracho, Keno and Hulk (Sasha)

Embezzlement: Pedrinho, Igor Rabello and Guilherme Arana (injured)

Suspended: Jemerson