German government calls for expansion of the European Union ‘to the east’ | World

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended on Saturday (15) the expansion of the European Union towards the east, so that the bloc can exert more influence on global issues.

“A European Union with 27, 30, 36 states, with then more than 500 million free and equal citizens, can have an even stronger weight in the world,” Scholz said at the congress, during a meeting of the Social Democratic party. “I am committed to the enlargement of the EU. That the EU continues to grow eastward is a win-win for all of us,” Scholz said.

The proposal indicates a new attempt to expand the European bloc, after separating from the United Kingdom in the so-called Brexit and seeing nationalist movements against the group.

Since taking office, replacing Angela Merkel, Scholz has made the expansion of the European Union a major part of his foreign policy. His idea is mainly to integrate the Balkan countries that are not yet part of the European Union.

But the proposal gained traction after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which officially became a candidate to join the bloc in June this year.

Currently formed by 27 countries, the European Union provides spaces for the free movement of people and goods, a common currency (the euro) and the integration of several other matters, but it still faces internal bottlenecks as a common migration policy.