Goiás announces that the game against Corinthians will have only home fans

Goiás announced this morning that the State Court of Justice has accepted the request of the MP of Goiás for today’s match, at 19:00 (GMT), between Esmeraldino and Corinthians, at Hailé Pinheiro, for the Brasileirão, to be played. only with the presence of the home team’s supporters — that is, the Goiás fans.

Yesterday, the club from Goiás had announced on its social networks the start of ticket sales for Corinthians fans after accepting a decision by the STJD. However, it turned back today.

Corinthians used its social networks to ask its fans to calm down and stressed that it trusts the decision of the Sports Court.

“Faithful, in Goiânia, we ask you to be very calm and patient until the possibility of joining our fans in today’s game is defined. Goiás again interrupted the beginning of sales to visitors based on a decision of the Common Justice”, he began.

“Corinthians trusts the decision of the Sports Court, which is constitutionally competent to consider matters involving discipline and sports competitions, and continues to seek to guarantee the right of Fiel to access the stadium,” he added.

understand the controversy

The dispute began last week, when the MPGO (Public Ministry of the State of Goiás) argued that the Goiás and Corinthians fans “have a history of great rivalry” and recommended a ban on visitors to “avoid acts of violence”.

The local Public Security Secretariat reinforced the request, the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) accepted the recommendation, and last Tuesday (11) the Goiás club opened the sale of tickets only to its fans.

Corinthians then called the STJD to try to count on its supporters at the Goiás stadium, even though the decision came at the last minute. And that’s what happened yesterday, around 9 pm (Brasília time), less than 48 hours before the ball rolled in Goiânia, at 7 pm tomorrow.

The injunction issued by the president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, makes Goiás responsible for ensuring the safety of the fans, as they are the principal of the match. The decision avoids what he calls an “imbalance to the competition”, after all, the match in the first round had both fans.

“What cannot be allowed is that, at this point, irreparable damage to the balance of the tournament and the performance of the visiting club can be done. [Corinthians]due to the fact that the home club [Goiás] not having adopted the necessary measures, in order, if necessary, to transfer the match to a stadium that seemed more suitable”, understands Noronha in the decision.

See the full statement from Goiás:

Goiás Esporte Clube announces that on the morning of this Saturday (15th), it was notified of the decision of the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás, which accepted the request of the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás, determined that the match to be held today (15), at 19:00 at the Hailé Pinheiro Stadium, between Goiás Esporte Clube and Sport Clube Corinthians Paulista, with the presence only of the home team’s fans, that is, with the supporters of Goiás.

Therefore, in compliance with the court order, the entry of fans from the visiting club will not be admitted.

With this, fans who purchased tickets for Sector 3, can proceed normally and go to that sector to watch the match.

The box office will open today (15), at 9 am, for ticket sales exclusively for Goiás fans.