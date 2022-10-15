Goiás is notified by the Court of Justice, and the game against Corinthians has a single crowd again | Brazilian series a

Goiás informed that it will no longer sell tickets to Corinthians fans for this Saturday’s game, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Serrinha, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

After complying with a decision by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and releasing the sale on Friday, Esmeraldino accepted the decision of the Goiás Court of Justice, which followed a recommendation from the state Public Ministry for the game to have a single crowd.

+ Learn everything about Goiás vs Corinthians

The sale that would start at 9 am this Saturday, at the Serrinha box office, is maintained – but only for Goiás fans, who will be able to occupy Sector 3 of the stadium, initially intended for Corinthians fans.

+ See the Brasileirão table

1 of 1 Goiás x Corinthians this Saturday will have visiting fans — Photo: Gustavo Garcia Goiás x Corinthians this Saturday will have visiting fans — Photo: Gustavo Garcia

Initially, the game would have a single support from the emerald team, following the recommendation of the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás (MP-GO) and determination of the CBF competitions board. The measure had been taken on account of the history of violence between the two fans, including in the first round of the Brazilian Championship, in São Paulo.

Corinthians appealed the decision and obtained a court injunction, which was overturned this Saturday morning.

According to a statement issued by Goiás, emerald fans who had already bought tickets for Sector 3 will be able to go back to the venue without any problems.

See the full note from Goiás:

“Goiás Esporte Clube communicates that on the morning of this Saturday (15), it was notified of the decision of the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás, which accepted the request of the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás, determined that the match to be held today (15) , at 19:00 at the Hailé Pinheiro Stadium, between Goiás Esporte Clube and Sport Clube Corinthians Paulista, to be performed with the presence only of the home team’s fans, that is, with the supporters of Goiás.

Therefore, in compliance with the court order, the entry of fans from the visiting club will not be admitted.

With this, fans who purchased tickets for Sector 3 can proceed normally and head to that sector to watch the match.