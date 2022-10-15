Goiás vs Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Without winning for six rounds in Serie A, Goiás still maintains a good distance to the relegation zone. The emerald team is 14th, with 38 points, and eight points more than Cuiabá, the first member of the Z-4. Even so, players and coaching staff already admit that the lack of victories bothers them and hope to win again this Saturday.

Timão enters the round in third place, with 54 points. A victory makes the team equal the 57 of the vice-leader Internacional, which visits Botafogo on Sunday. For that, however, it will be necessary to win the first one as a visitor in the return. And in a game in which Vítor Pereira will only select reserves, since in four days the team decides to win the Copa do Brasil title against Flamengo, at Maracanã.

Goiás – Coach: Jair Ventura

The emerald coach is a mystery mainly in relation to the left side and midfield. Without Sávio, injured, Hugo and Danilo Barcelos fight for a spot on the side. In between, there are three options for Diego’s spot: Matheus Sales, Fellipe Bastos and Caio Vinícius. Midfielder Marquinhos Gabriel, spared for most of the game against Inter, returns to the starting lineup.

Likely lineup: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Lucas Halter, Reynaldo and Hugo (Danilo Barcelos); Auremir, Matheus Sales (Fellipe Bastos or Caio Vinícius) and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.

Who is out: Diego is suspended for the yellow card. Savio is in the medical department. Caetano is in the medical department and also could not play due to his contract, as he belongs to Corinthians.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Timão will only have reservations in Goiânia. All the players who started last Wednesday’s final against Flamengo were spared and stayed in São Paulo, where they will train on Saturday. The team will have names such as defender Robert Renan, midfielder Maycon and midfielder Mateus Vital, who has completed 200 games with the white shirt.

Likely lineup: Carlos Miguel, Rafael Ramos, Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Maycon, Ramiro and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Mateus Vital and Júnior Moraes.

Who is out: Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil, Fábio Santos, Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Adson and Yuri Alberto, who didn’t even travel.

Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil, Fábio Santos, Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Adson and Yuri Alberto, who didn’t even travel. hanging: Giovane and Ramiro, in addition to Adson, who did not travel.

