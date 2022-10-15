Google: Cryptocurrency payments will be accepted in 2023

the market for cryptocurrencies has grown more and more. However, digital currencies are not always so accessible among those interested.

Experts say that one of the ways to make the process easier for the population would be for cryptocurrencies to be accepted in payments and, according to information, the Google intends to make this acceptance soon.

Will Google allow cryptocurrency payments?

According to behind-the-scenes information, the Google has analyzed the possibility of accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from next year. This week, the company announced that it is in a new partnership with Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States today.

Initially, the intention is to release payment with cryptocurrencies only for selected customers. The information is that cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can be used exclusively for payment for Google Cloud services.

It is worth noting that, so far, Google has not released the official terms of agreement of the partnership with Coinbase. The technology company is expected to officially announce the news next week.

Nubank releases purchase of cryptocurrencies through the app

O Nubank recently announced a new area for buying and selling Cryptocurrencies in its app. Now the Nubank Crypto customers to trade with the world’s most demanded currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The negotiation process can be carried out through the fintech application itself. According to fintech, the goal is to facilitate people’s access to the cryptocurrency market, which is still little explored in Brazil.

The minimum value for trading cryptocurrencies is R$1. In addition, coins can be purchased partially. It is worth mentioning that, after the sale of the cryptocurrency, the money falls directly into the user’s account.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

The feature is now available to all fintech customers. If it still hasn’t appeared in the app, try to update it. See how to buy cryptocurrencies by Nubank Next:

Access the Nubank app and click on “Crypto”; Choose between Bitcoin and Ether; Read the Terms and Conditions and accept; Enter your password; Enter the amount you want to invest; Check the amount of cryptos and confirm the purchase; Enter your password again and you’re done!