Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 factory images are released along with kernel codes

The factory images of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones were released (which had problems on its screen recently). In addition, the kernel source codes for the devices were also released. In this sense, both are important to be able to exploit the system through root privileges. The images available are three for each model in total, two of them for models without specific regions and one for the Japanese variants of the smartphone. Likewise, all are downloadable with the October 2022 Updated Security Patch entitlement.

In case you’re not familiar with the concept, rooting is a process that gives the smartphone owner superuser settings. That is, it has access to attributes that it would not have in the default options. In November last year, the OnePlus Nord 2 model had its vulnerability discovered that made it possible to do the procedure in a short time. It’s still unclear how it should play out on Pixel models, but the downloadable images serve as a starting point for developers to work on. The installation of the images, in turn, can be done through the software android Flash Tools, which does not need to be manually downloaded.

In practice, this means that the user only needs to connect the smartphone via a USB cable and do everything through Google Chrome. As for the kernel, its utility can be useful in cases of customizing these codes, porting existing roms and even adding modifications to Google smartphones. The download of images can be found below:

