Google Pixel 7 Pro: users notice scrolling problem on the device’s screen

It seems that, as was the case with the Google Pixel 6, users are finding a number of problematic details in the new Pixel 7. After reports that the Pixel 7 Pro would have a serious problem with the screen’s power consumption, especially at the higher brightness levels high, other users on Reddit are suggesting that screen tapping behavior, particularly when scrolling, may be largely inconsistent across the model.

One owner of the device describes that the scroll sometimes ends up advancing quickly and disproportionately in relation to the movement, sometimes it barely moves. Others have joined the discussions, describing similar issues that become particularly apparent when compared to other phones.