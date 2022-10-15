“Grey’s Anatomy”: news of the new season

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered on Thursday, October 6, in the United States. And what is already known is that the protagonist Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) will appear in just eight episodes. Already, in Brazil, the public starts watching season 18, available, for now, only on Star +.

The absence of Ellen Pompeo is due to other projects of the actress. She has signed on to Hulu to star in an unreleased series and has already openly said that “Grey’s Anatomy” should be closed.

What is known of season 19:

The return of the character Addison Montgomery, played by actress Kate Walsh, is confirmed. A new group of five residents will disembark at the hospital. If the new group is charismatic, like the one from the first season, it could be that the series gets a new lease of life. The cast includes Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna), Niko Terho (The Thing About Harry), Midori Francis (Dash & Lily), Adelaide Kane (Reign) and Harry Shum Jr. (Glee).

Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) must return. They’re on the run from the police after what Owen did.

Attention Spoilers:

During the course of the first episode of season 19, it is revealed that Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), a new intern, is actually Derek and Amelia Shepherd’s nephew. Fans find out from a conversation between Amelia and Meredith, in which the neurosurgeon asks why the boss hired the boy.

About the 18th season, available in Brazil:

Star+ will be the only streaming service to air the 18th season of the medical drama. After the events of the season 17 finale, Meredith is ready to live a new chapter in her life. After surviving Covid-19, she travels to Minnesota to see the library created in her mother’s honor. There, she meets a doctor who intends to open a clinic dedicated to curing Parkinson’s disease.





Meanwhile, Link (Chris Carmack), Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) must face news that will change their lives in ways they never expected.