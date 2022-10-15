Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão | guess center

None of the ten games of the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship was unanimous among the nine participants of the guess ge . The closest match was Palmeiras x São Paulo, with eight votes for Verdão to win and one for a draw.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

+ Favorites: see the chances of each team

The two finalists of the Copa do Brasil, who should save over the weekend, did not have favoritism in their games. In Goiás x Corinthians, only one vote in the victory of Timão. In Flamengo x Atlético-MG, three in the red-black victory.

Fluminense, which faces Avaí at home, was almost unanimous, but Richarlyson bet on the victory of the visitors. Athletico x Coritiba had only two bets on the tie, while the rest was on the victory of Hurricane.

The Statistical Spy, which competes with the presenters and commentators, starts from the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.

1 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

2 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

3 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

4 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

5 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

6 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

7 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

8 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

9 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

10 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

11 of 12 Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge – 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

See the general ranking of the Guess ge: