How do criminals manage to break into and steal PicPay and Mercado Pago accounts?

With the frequent increase in cases of cell phone theft and bank account break-ins, it is worth keeping an eye on the criminals’ strategies. For example, experts already warn about the fragility of some banking applications, such as the possibility of PicPay and Mercado Pago invasion by Gmail. Understand!

Read more: Coup do Boleto False: Check out tips to avoid falling into this trap

How does PicPay and Mercado Pago hack work?

Intrusion cases especially happen when a criminal manages to steal or gain access to a cell phone device that is unlocked. That’s because, without the block, he will be able to view most of the applications and information of the owner, especially the Gmail account.

In fact, the vast majority of banking apps, including PicPay and Mercado Pago, only open through a user password. This guarantees security, as it is an additional obstacle in case of theft. However, if your cell phone is unlocked, this mechanism alone will not be enough to protect you.

That’s because both PicPay and Mercado Pago have the option to reset the password, and the Gmail account is usually used to send a password reset link. As is known, Gmail does not have any type of password to access the application, which leaves the criminal free to create a new password and access bank details.

How to protect your bank details on mobile?

It is well known that nowadays it is very difficult to resist the need to have a bank in the palm of your hand. That said, how can we actually make our cell phone more secure, especially to ensure the security of bank details and our money?

In this case, some very simple measures can help, since this scam that we just mentioned could not happen if the cell phone was locked with a PIN. In addition, it is worth using and abusing the two-step validation features, which set a password to access each application.