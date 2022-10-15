How to import iPhone 14 from United States? See main care | Cell

The sale of the iPhone 14 started in Brazil with the suggested price starting at R$ 7,599. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, the more sophisticated model, can reach the value of R$ 15,499, with 1 TB of storage. In the American market, the conventional model brings the figure of US$ 799, which gives R$ 4,715 in direct conversion – a difference of R$ 2,884. In the most expensive version, the amount paid for the device costs US$ 1,599 (R$ 9,437) – a much more significant savings of R$ 6,062. With that, the fans of the apple with a scheduled trip are considering buying the new Apple cell phones for a lower price.

However, buying a phone abroad can present some pitfalls. After all, it is necessary to consider the amount paid in tax in the United States and the limit allowed by the Federal Revenue Service in Brazil. All these details change the conversion rate to calculate the final price of the product. Check, in the lines below, the actual amount you will pay for the iPhone considering these variables.

1. What are US taxes like?

Apple’s new generation of iPhones was launched in the US market at prices ranging from $799 to $1,599. However, these values ​​gain some additions due to the tax issue due to local taxes. In the United States, travelers pay taxes that must change the amount paid on the device.

Each state brings a different tax. In New York, for example, the tax is 8.49%. In fact, this rate will be the reference for this report by the TechTudo. In Florida, in turn, the tax will be 6.80%. Considering the tourist dollar exchange rate at R$5.44, this means that if you buy the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus that costs US$899, you will pay R$4,890 for the device in New York plus 8.49% of rate. The final price would be R$ 5,305. While in Florida, the same electronic would cost BRL 5,223.

It is worth mentioning that some US states do not charge taxes. Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon exempt consumers from taxes. Therefore, if the purpose of your visit to the United States is to buy the new iPhone, it is worth stopping by these states and, of course, paying only the market value charged by Apple. Other states that bring a consumer-friendly charge are Alaska with 1.43% and Hawaii with 4.35%.

Few Brazilians know, but there is Tax Free in the United States. The news is not widespread because the possibility of returning part of the taxes paid by Brazilians is restricted to only two states: Texas and Louisiana. Therefore, the 8.17% fee charged in Texas and 9.45% in Louisiana has a much smaller impact on the price of the device. After all, the Tax Free policy charges the tax at the time of purchase, but later returns it to visitors.

In purchases with credit and debit in international travel, it is also important to consider the current IOF of 6.38%. In practice, the user will pay this tax when using his credit card, overdraft or buying in dollars. Therefore, the tax is levied on all financial operations involving credits.

In addition, it is worth highlighting the possibility of eventual exchange rate fluctuations until the invoice closing date, if the bank does not yet offer a fixed rate. As already mentioned, the TechTudo considered the tourism dollar at R$ 5.44. Therefore, depending on the tax paid in the US and the exchange rate, iPhone prices in the US may vary.

3. Which iPhone models are within the IRS limit?

In addition to the taxes paid at the time of purchase in the United States, the traveler should be aware of the possibility of taxation by the Federal Revenue Service. In general, the Brazilian government sets a quota of US$ 1,000 for tax-free purchases, including what was brought in from outside and from the duty-free shop, for each person arriving by air or sea.

Purchases that exceed the exemption quota must be declared. The import tax to be paid is 50% on top of the surplus. This means that the user who buys the iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB that costs US$1,199 would have to pay a US$99.50 surplus for this product.

However, the smartphone can be considered an item of personal use and not enter this quota — but only if you are carrying only one device. In this sense, those who do not wish to pay taxes in Brazil should avoid the procedure of leaving the country with one phone and returning with two. In addition, the cell phone must have been used during the trip, – that is, the device must not be sealed or with signs that it has not been used.

4. Is the American iPhone 14 accepted by Brazilian operators?

As of this new generation, Apple decided to do away with the physical telephony chip tray for the iPhone 14 line models sold in the American market. Consumers, therefore, must specifically use eSIM technology to connect to the networks of the country’s major telecom operators. It is worth mentioning that the versions of smartphones for the Brazilian market have a SIM Card slot.

The main national operators – Claro, TIM and Vivo – offer eSIM (or virtual chip) technology. Therefore, the adoption of technology should not cause major problems for users.

How did you find out the TechTudo, It is possible to say that the American iPhone 14 is able to work with any carrier compatible with the activation of the line through eSIM. The biggest problem is the reports of difficulties in using the technology and finding the correct orientation in the telephone stores.

5. Does the American iPhone come with a charger?

It’s been at least two years since Apple no longer includes a charger in the iPhone box. The American version presents the phone, with the manuals and information needed to activate the eSIM, a sticker and a Lighting connector cable to the computer’s USB-C port or socket. In this way, the user will have to buy the charger and the headset separately.

iPhone 14 pricing in Brazil and the US Model Price in Brazil Basic price in the US Final price in the USA iPhone 14 – 128 GB BRL 7,599 $799 BRL 4,715 iPhone 14 – 256 GB BRL 8,599 $899 BRL 5,305 iPhone 14 – 512 GB BRL 10,599 $999 BRL 5,443 iPhone 14 Plus – 128GB BRL 8,599 $899 BRL 5,305 iPhone 14 Plus – 256 GB BRL 9,599 $999 BRL 5,443 iPhone 14 Plus – 512 GB BRL 11,599 $1,099 BRL 6,486 iPhone 14 Pro – 128GB BRL 9,499 $999 BRL 5,443 iPhone 14 Pro – 256 GB BRL 10,499 $1,099 BRL 6,486 iPhone 14 Pro – 512GB BRL 12,499 US$ 1,299 BRL 7,666 iPhone 14 Pro – 1TB BRL 14,499 $1,499 BRL 8,163 iPhone 14 Pro Max – 128GB BRL 10,499 $1,099 BRL 6,486 iPhone 14 Pro Max – 256 GB BRL 11,499 US$ 1,199 BRL 7,076 iPhone 14 Pro Max – 512 GB BRL 13,499 $1,399 BRL 8,256 iPhone 14 Pro Max – 1TB BRL 15,499 $1,599 BRL 9,437