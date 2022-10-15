‘I lost the fear of dying’

The ex-player of basketball Oscar Schmidt announced this Friday that it had discontinued its treatment against a brain cancer in this year. “Mão Santa” is 64 years old and will not continue with the sessions of chemotherapy. He has been fighting the disease since 2011. In the same year, he underwent surgery, but over time, the problem reappeared.

“I stopped this year (with chemotherapy). I decided to stop myself. Before, I was terrified of dying. Closing my eyes and not waking up again, for me, was a terror. Thanks to the tumor, I lost that fear. It is a conviction, from here I will not die. I don’t want to be the best speaker or the best player. I want to be a better husband and father.” Sensationalgives TV network!.

Oscar Schmidt stated that his great desire is to dedicate himself more to his family. The former player has been married to Maria Cristina Victorino for over 40 years and is the father of Filipe, 36, and Stephanie, 33. Oscar is the uncle of Olympic beach volleyball champion Bruno Schmidt and brother of the BBB presenter, Thaddeus Schmidt.

Oscar Schmidt has been battling brain cancer for 11 years. Photograph: Clayton de Souza / Estadão

Gold medalist at the 1987 Indianapolis Pan American Games, Oscar Schmidt also holds three South American titles with the Brazilian men’s basketball team (1977, 1983 and 1985). An idol of the sport in Brazil, he won three important bronzes in his history: in the Philippines-1978, Pan de San Juan-1979 and Copa América in Mexico-1989.

In 2013, Oscar Schmidt was immortalized in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, United States. In Brazil, Oscar played for Palmeiras, Corinthians, Flamengo and Clube Sírio. He also passed through basketball in Spain and Italy.