Iguaçu Falls interdict “Devil’s Throat” due to the water level, 11 times above normal | Trips

The images are impressive: this Thursday, the Iguaçu Falls reached 16.5 million cubic meters of water, a volume about 11 times higher than usual (1.5 million, approximately).

Although the increase in flow is usual at this time of year, this is the second largest volume of water on record, although far behind the record of 2014, when the river’s torrent reached 47 million liters of water per second.

The high flow in the Iguaçu Falls, considered the largest set of waterfalls in the world, is due to the heavy rains that have fallen in the region, on the border between Brazil and Argentina, which have also affected several municipalities in the State of Paraná. , causing floods, flash floods and interruptions in the water and electricity supply, according to the Newspaper.













In the Iguazu National Park, on the Argentine side, the falls area was closed to the public since Wednesday, for safety reasons, but this Friday the upper and lower circuits opened, keeping me only closed the “Devil’s Throat ”. This walkway, which approaches the most iconic waterfall, is the only one that remains also prohibited on the Brazilian side of the national park.

“The stunning view of the flood of the largest set of waterfalls in the world remains available to be contemplated from the main viewpoints of the park”, guarantees the entity on Instagram. According to the park, forecasts point to a drop in flow in the coming weeks, reaching “an average of two to five million liters per second”.