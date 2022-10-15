Iguaçu Falls interdict “Devil’s Throat” due to the water level, 11 times above normal | Trips

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 5 Views

The images are impressive: this Thursday, the Iguaçu Falls reached 16.5 million cubic meters of water, a volume about 11 times higher than usual (1.5 million, approximately).

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Embraer obtains US$100 million line of credit for purchases in the UK

Image: Embraer Embraer today announced the completion of a US$100 million credit …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved