In a statement, Cafu reveals separation after 35 years of marriage

A 35-year marriage ended. Former soccer player Cafu has split from Regina Feliciano. Confirmation came through a press release.

In it, Cafu thanks everyone for their affection and says that the union ended in a friendly manner.

“Firstly, I would like to thank all the fans, friends, family and partners for their love, a chapter of my life has come to an end. With enormous respect and gratitude, I thank my ex-wife, Regina Feliciano, for what we lived through during our marriage that came to an end some time ago.

Effectively, we are separated and we ask for everyone’s respect. We continue to love each other as a family, in the name of what we have built together, for who we are and will continue to be for all those who love us. We will preserve the family, which will always be our priority. We ask for everyone’s respect and understanding,” the statement reads.

Official note on Cafu’s separation – Photo: Disclosure

Of the 35 years of marriage, Cafu and Regina had 3 children: Danilo, who died at the age of 30 in 2019, after suffering a massive heart attack, Wellington and Michele.

