In official letter, CBF responds Corinthians and sees the referee’s success in Léo Pereira’s bid

In an official letter, the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) responded to the Corinthians complaint in relation to the touch on the arm of defender Léo Pereira, during the second stage of the confrontation between Timão and Flamengo, for the decision of the Copa do Brasil. For the entity, the decision not to award the penalty was settled by the VAR team, which reviewed the bid. The information was initially released by the The globe and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

In the letter, it was said that the movement of Léo Pereira’s arm was natural, without mentioning whether or not there was a touch on the belly, something reported by VAR as a justification for not calling referee Bráulio da Silva Machado to see the move on the monitor.

The CBF understands that the ball slipped into Léo Pereira’s body before hitting his arm, but without mentioning the issue of touching the belly, the central point of the Corinthians’ complaint.

The CBF’s response generated irritation in people from Corinthians, as the club understands that the review was not suggested because of the claim of touching the belly, which did not happen in the view of the alvinegros. The club feels that if there was no such statement from the VAR, the suggestion for a review would take place and the interpretation would be left to the referee.

understand the case

O Corinthians informed, on Thursday night, that it sent a letter to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reiterating the “nonconformity” with the conduct of the referee in the bid of not scoring a penalty in the second half of the game against Flamengo, in the last fourth, in the first game of the final of the Copa do Brasil.

According to the note released by the club, “the guidance given by the VAR booth was completely wrong and prevented any review” and that, “in view of such a disparity between what the images showed and what happened next”, the club understood “to be necessary to defend their rights and demand action from the Arbitration Commission”.

Still, the club states that “it will not measure efforts in the defense of its legitimate interests” and that it will remain vigilant “so that the result of the finals is defined on the field”.

The bid claimed happened in the second half, when, in a cross in the area, Yuri Alberto and Léo Pereira disputed space and the red-black defender ends up deflecting the ball with his hand.

The VAR audio, released this Thursday, states that there was a touch on the defender’s belly, with the instruction not to mark a penalty to the referee, causing anger in the Corinthians.

The return game is scheduled to take place next Wednesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time), at the Maracanã stadium. A new tie will take the decision to penalties. The arbitration was set this Thursday.

