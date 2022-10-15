Infinix Hot 20 wins 4G version with Helio G85 and 50MP camera – Tudo em Tecnologia

After announcing the Hot 20 5G, Infinix has just launched an LTE version of the device called Infinix Hot 20 4G. The model features a 6.82-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. Still on the front, the circular notch at the top of the screen houses an 8MP camera sensor.

At the rear, the Infinix Hot 20 works with a dual camera setup. In practice, there is a 50MP main lens, an AI sensor and an LED flash. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a P2 jack for headphones and GPS. Plus, it comes out of the box with XOS 10.6 interface based on Android 12.

In hardware, Infinix included a Helio G85 processor combined with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. In any case, the user will have access to 128GB of expandable storage via microSD card. Other settings include support for stereo sound (two speakers), Bluetooth 5.0, and a 5,000mAh battery with up to 18W charging.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.82 inch LCD with HD+ resolution

6.82 inch LCD with HD+ resolution Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 RAM: 4GB, 6GB

4GB, 6GB Native Storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 50MP + AI lens

50MP + AI lens Frontal camera: 8MP

8MP Drums: 5,000mAh with 18W charging

5,000mAh with 18W charging System: XOS 10.6 based on Android 12

XOS 10.6 based on Android 12 Others: GPS, P2 input for headphones, Bluetooth 5.0, Fingerprint reader on the side.

The Infinix Hot 20 4G is available in Thailand starting at THB 4,799. However, no date has been revealed to officially arrive in Brazil.