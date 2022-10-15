Internally heated battery recharges in 11 minutes

Energy

There are already battery demonstration prototypes that recharge in less than a minute, but they are not yet ready-to-use technologies for small batteries.

Therefore, recharging a battery ready to be used in an electric vehicle in 11 minutes is a remarkable feat and has the potential to make a difference in the electrification of transport.

“Our fast charging technology works for most energy-dense batteries and will open up a new possibility to reduce the size of electric vehicle batteries from 150 to 50 kWh without causing drivers anxiety,” said Professor Chao-Yang Wang , from Pennsylvania State University, USA. “Smaller, faster-charging batteries will dramatically reduce battery cost and the use of critical raw materials such as cobalt, graphite and lithium, enabling mass adoption of affordable electric cars.”

The researchers emphasize that it is not merely a question of increasing the range of electric cars for the sake of driver comfort, but simply because there are no mineral raw materials available to promote widespread electrification of cars, as is intended, if the batteries are maintained. in the dimensions used today.

“As there are not enough raw minerals for all internal combustion engine cars to be replaced by 150 kWh-equipped electric vehicles, fast charging is imperative for electric vehicles to become popular,” the team wrote in their article. “True fast charging batteries would have an immediate impact.”

self-heating battery

The technology is based on internal thermal modulation, an active method of temperature control that keeps the battery at the ideal operating temperature.

Batteries work most efficiently when they are hot – but not too hot, or they may explode. Keeping them consistently at their optimal temperature has been a major challenge, with the most common solution in the form of external heating and cooling systems. But these alternatives proved to be too bulky, in addition to presenting an inadequate response time.

Professor Wang’s team decided to control the temperature of the battery from within. For this, they developed a new architecture that adds an ultra-thin nickel sheet as the fourth component of the battery – in addition to the node, electrolyte and cathode.

Acting as a stimulus, the nickel foil self-regulates the temperature and reactivity of the battery, which allows for rapid charging. A lithium-ion battery equipped with this self-heating system reaches 70% of its maximum charge in 11 minutes, which is enough to travel 320 km in an average electric vehicle.

The team announced that it already had a commercial partner to bring its ultra-fast-charging lithium batteries to the market.

