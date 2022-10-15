iOS 16: 5 functions that will arrive on your iPhone in 2022 | Operational systems

iOS 16 was released in September of this year, and it brought a series of new features to the iPhone, including a greater possibility of customizing the cell phone. Since the official announcement, the new version of the operating system has already had some confirmed bugs and now it should release minor updates to fix flaws and add extra features. iOS 16.1 follows this line and brings interesting new features, such as the Live Activities function, which adds an interactive notification to the Lock Screen, with information about applications that update in real time.

In addition to it, the update will also provide a new clean charging function that reduces the carbon footprint in the environment, and should bring other changes to the Lock Screen, such as the widget to inform the device’s charge level when the device is connected to the outlet. . In the list below, the TechTudo gathered five new iPhone (iOS) functions that will be released later in 2022.

The iOS 16.1 update should introduce some new features to the iPhone Lock Screen (iOS), including the Live Activities function. With it, it will be possible to monitor in real time some information about applications running in the background on the cell phone.

If you order a car on a transportation app like Uber or 99, for example, you can track the status of your ride without having to unlock your device and open the app. All information, including the estimated time of arrival of the driver, the license plate and model of the car and the photo and name of the driver, can be consulted in a notification that will occupy the bottom of the Lock Screen.

The novelty will also be useful to follow live games and events, including the updated score already on the home screen.

2. Battery percentage for more iPhones

The function to display the battery percentage in the iPhone status bar was discontinued with the release of the iPhone X due to space issues, but Apple has taken the feature back with the iOS 16 update. In iOS 16.1, the tool has yet to be improved. more, and in addition to receiving a new design, it will also be available for more devices, including the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini.

The new battery design should resolve an aesthetic issue with the tool, which displays a full charge icon even if the battery is not full. In iOS 16.1, the drawing should show a more real sign in addition to the current battery percentage number.

3. Charging with clean energy

The new clean energy charging function that will be available with iOS 16.1 aims to reduce the carbon footprint in the environment, and offers a greener alternative when charging the iPhone. At first, the option should only be available in the United States, and it will be possible to activate it by going to the device settings. There is no release date for other regions.

4. What’s New on the Lock Screen

In addition to the new Live Activities feature, other news should come to the iPhone Lock Screen with iOS 16.1. One of them is the visual data about the battery percentage, which will reappear on the Lock Screen when the device is plugged in – the information should be available in a temporary widget located just above the clock.

In addition, the update will also allow users to customize the device’s Home Screen more easily, without having to make changes to the Lock Screen first. This way, all changes will be made more independently.

5. Fitness+ works without Apple Watch

In iOS 16.1 it will be possible to create an account on the company’s fitness app, Fitness+, without the need for an Apple Watch. Before the update, users were only allowed to register on the platform if they had the brand’s smart watch so that training information and metrics could be displayed on the screen.

