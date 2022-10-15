“It becomes an option again”; Maycon is not the only one and Corinthians will have great news for the duel against Goiás

No athlete considered a starter traveled with the delegation to Goiânia, for the confrontation this Saturday (15), against Goiás, for the Brasileirão. Vitor Pereira determined that they stay in São Paulo training during the weekend, aiming at the final of the Copa do Brasil. With that, the team will have something new.

According to information from the portal ‘Meu Timão’, which covers the daily routine of Corinthians, after 12 games absent, Júnior Moraes is again an option for Vitor Pereira, against Goiás, for the Brasileirão.

The Ukrainian-born Brazilian striker was the last time available in the confrontation against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil. Soon after, he was left out due to an injury and saw the rise of Yuri Alberto alongside Roger Guedes in the Corinthians attack.

At 34 years old, he arrived at Timão as a “market opportunity”, being announced with reinforcement in March of this year, but he still couldn’t take off with the white shirt. His contract with the Parques São Jorge team runs until the end of 2023.