Former player bought Spanish team in September 2018 and Raposa in December 2021

After a great career on the pitch, Ronaldo Phenomenon returned to the world of football recently as an owner of teams from all over the world.

In September 2018, the former striker took charge of the Valladolid. In December 2021, the cruise was the new acquisition.

The story, however, could have been very different. In an interview with the portal Good Morning BritainRonaldo stated that he was close to getting the purchase Brentford when the club was still in the second division.

“I think it was a mistake not to do that, but for now it is very expensive. I was very close to buying Brentford, five or six years ago. I was very close to closing the deal,” he said.

“They’re doing great, but now i have two clubs, two problems and i have no peace on the weekends“, he added.

Brentford is in Premier League since the 2021/22 season. Currently, the team is in 8th place, with 13 points, in addition to having won an imposing 4-0 rout over Manchester United in the second round.