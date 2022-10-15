It’s possible! Learn how to track a person on WhatsApp

Strengthening security: with the modernization of the applications we have at our disposal, especially on our mobile phones, it is never too much to consider making the best use of it and its devices on a daily basis. For example, have you ever wondered how secure it would be to have access to a person’s location? Well, WhatsApp itself makes this option available to users.

To track a person, however, both you and the requested person will need to be connected to the internet. Also, you need the person on the other side to share with you the position they are in, whether it’s just for 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours.

WhatsApp tracking also requires that the geolocation signal is turned on (GPS) and, preferably, running during the time the application is being used, so both people can make the most of the real-time update.

How to track?

Any user can do this, whether on Android or iOS platforms:

android

Access the WhatsApp chat with whom the location will be shared; Tap the paperclip icon. Then select the “Location” option; Then you can choose “Real-time location”; Go to “Continue”.

iOS