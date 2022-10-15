Jason Momoa publishes video and confirms reshoots of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom | DC & DCEU

Disclosure

After Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have a release date postponed by 9 months by Warner Bros Discovery, and this Friday (14) the actor Jason Momoa used his social network to share the reshoots of the new film, which premieres in 2023.

In the video published by the actor, we can see the presence of Nicole KidmanQueen Atlanna, and Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master). Earlier, Jason Momoa revealed that Ben Affleck was also on set to shoot some scenes as Batman.

Warner Bros. recently changed the release date of some movies, according to a report by Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom came out of March 17, 2023, and will now be December 25, 2023.

More details about Aquaman

Aquaman, son of human Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and Atlantean Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) grows up with the experience of a human and the metahuman capabilities of an Atlantean. When his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) wants to become Ocean Master, subjugating the other aquatic realms so he can attack the surface, it’s up to Arthur to stop the impending war. To do so, he receives the help of Mera (Amber Heard), princess of one of the kingdoms, and the support of Vulko (Willem Dafoe), who has secretly trained him since he was a teenager.

The film will be scripted and directed by James Wanthe cast of the second film is also composed of actors such as Patrick Wilson like Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta, Amber Heard as Mera, and among other additions, plus Jason Momoa reprising the lead role.

The newcomers, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiere day December 23, 2023.