Jennifer Lawrence plays a war veteran struggling with her trauma

causeway “the ride” is the newest film with Jennifer Lawrence after don’t look up (2019). The film is a psychological drama, which will tell the story of a former soldier who has to deal with the trauma of having survived the war. Causeway has just won its first trailer and premiere date by Apple TV+.

In the plot, Lawrence is an American soldier who suffers physical and psychological trauma while fighting in Afghanistan. After years, she’s back home, same neighborhood, same people. However, the character of Lawrence is not the same anymore. Forced to return home against her will, she will find it difficult to adapt to the simpler things of before.

In this sense, the official release date is November 4, 2022, but the film has already received descriptions by the public as: exciting and full of faith. Thus, while it has not yet had its premiere to the public, it already has a nomination for the best film award for the Rome Film Fest.

Check out the trailer:

Causeway has A24, Excellent Cadaver and IAC Films as producers of the film, screenplay Elizabeth Sanders and direction of Lila Neugebauer who will make her debut as a director of a feature, honored by her career as a theater director.

