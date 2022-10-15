Johnny Depp and Amber Heard bring lawyers to court to finally settle the case

It was reported that lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are due to face each other in court once again on Friday, in a last-ditch effort to settle the defamation case before the judge finalizes the judgment’s verdict.

Both are expected to appear in court at 11 a.m. in the Fairfax County Circuit Court for the hearing to determine whether they will go ahead with the settlements issued in the case spurred by a Washington Post editorial written by heard.

It’s worth remembering that a Virginia jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages — which was reduced to $10.35 million because of limits set by state law — after finding Heard unfairly portrayed him as a perpetrator in the play and , in the process, damaged his reputation and career.

While jurors ruled in favor of all three of Depp’s defamation allegations, they also found that the actor’s former attorney defamed Heard in one case and awarded her $2 million in damages as part of his countersuit. .

Fairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate did not enter the verdict on the docket at the time, deferring it until Friday — unless Heard and Depp’s legal teams could reach an agreement. reported Business Insider.

Enjoy watching:

During an interview on “Good Morning AmericaIn early June, Depp’s attorneys Camille Vasquez (C) and Benjamin Chew (R) suggested that the actor could agree to waive damages.

Earlier this month, Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, hinted during an interview on “Good Morning America” ​​that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” may be willing to waive his ex-wife to pay him millions of dollars in damages if she agreed not to sue. an appeal.

“Obviously, we cannot disclose attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified… it was never about money for Mr. depp”Chew told George Stephanopoulos when asked about Heard’s fear of being penniless.

Don’t forget to watch: