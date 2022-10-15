Johnny Depp hasn’t looked the same since the trial with Amber

In the recent publication of the “New York Post” made on Twitter, the actor is different to the point of no longer so easily recognizable, if found. See below:

Johnny Depp unrecognizable as he poses for selfies with fans in NYC https://t.co/3iyTSyyzST pic.twitter.com/I4kI3ExqnJ — New York Post (@nypost) October 10, 2022

As different as he looks, we guarantee that he is, in fact, Johnny Depp, according to the “New York Post” Twitter post. The paper said it took these photos outside the Capitol Theater in Post Chester, NY on the most recent Saturday, just before he performed with rocker Jeff Beck, now 78. It still seems like a mystery to us that fans were able to recognize the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. However, the photos would have been taken just as he was stopping for fans, who somehow managed not to mistake him for Michael Madsen.

The clearest change is the absence of his beard, with which he was present for countless years of his life, including the period when he was involved in the defamation case, televised by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Among the most consistent and accurate comparisons that respondents made regarding Johnny Depp’s new look are: the aforementioned Michael Madsen from “Reservoir Dogs”; AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, heavy metal singer and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne.

We noticed that Johnny, in the photos above, is clearly being very charismatic and friendly with his fans, thanks to that, and the fact that he is currently on a rock tour, where he meets thousands of people, we can come to the most sensible conclusion of that this new style of Johnny is not an attempt at anonymity.

Maybe it’s just a new look, too, as it feels like a fresh start. Therefore, it can be a great alternative to evidence this to yourself. Johnny Depp’s victory over the court case with Amber Heard gave a considerable “UP” in his career. However, for fans, the idea of ​​the actor acting in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Beasts” is still distant.

As for Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s legal victory had the opposite effect. The trial remains a huge challenge for her, having been driven to sell her Yucca Valley, California home. So that, in this way, it could remedy at least a small part of its growing debt caused by the judgment against her, which currently stands at around 10 million dollars.