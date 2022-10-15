Julia Roberts and George Clooney Talk Romance

longtime friends Julia Roberts and George Clooney are together in the movies, in the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise”, by director Ol Parker, and this week in an interview with the program “Access Interview”, the actors had to answer a question a little uncomfortable: “ Never went out together?”

Despite the years of friendship between them, both the 54-year-old actress and the 61-year-old actor clarified that they never gave each other a chance at love, although the chemistry between them always left fans euphoric with the possibility of being a romantic couple as well. real life.

But the actors explained that from the first moment the great friendship prevailed, and the chemistry that everyone talked about was not enough for them to start a relationship.

When asked about this ‘no-dating policy’ between them, Roberts commented:

“Go out together? I don’t think we needed to say that… It felt like the right thing to do,” she stated.

Clooney added that since they met, they’ve always been in different relationships:

“Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship, and we became friends quickly and immediately. It was nothing, it was just fun for us,” she added.

Roberts had a few laughs during the interview when he tried to flirt with the actor, to which he jokingly replied: “Let’s take this to another level, no problem”, he commented between laughs.

TICKET TO PARADISE

George Clooney and Julia Roberts play divorced parents who travel to Bali to try to stop their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they made in the past.

Though their characters split up when the film begins, George revealed that they eventually share a kiss. That moment, however, was difficult to film.

“I told my wife, ‘That was 80 takes,’” Clooney joked. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’

According to Roberts, the scene was so difficult because she and her co-star are such good friends that romantic affection was hard to fathom.

“It was 79 shots of us laughing and then one shot of us kissing,” Roberts explained with a laugh.

