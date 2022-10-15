Kante is out of the World Cup, says French newspaper

Due to a thigh injury, the Chelsea midfielder is out of the World Cup, guarantees the French newspaper L’Equipe

N’Golo Kante is out of world Cup. According to the newspaper L’Equipethe steering wheel of Chelsea has a thigh injury and will not recover in time for the tournament which starts in Qatar on November 20th.

Graham Pottertechnician of Blues, spoke at a press conference last Thursday (13) and stated that the injury has become a recurrence. A complementary examination was carried out and found that the problem remained, taking the star out of the World Cup.

In the current season, Kante played in only two matches for Chelsea. They were, in all, 175 minutes on the field until injured. Essential for the French national team, the steering wheel now generates a headache for Didier Deschamps to find a replacement.

In addition to the 31-year-old midfielder of the Bluesthe national team coach does not know if he will be able to count on Paul Pogba for the tournament in Qatar. Deschamps is expected to announce the roster, which will have between 23 and 26 players, on November 9.

France are in group D of the World Cup alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. The competition debut will be against the Australians, on November 22, at 4 pm.