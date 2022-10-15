Karoline Lima: Find out how much Éder Militão’s salary is and how much player should earn to pay R$ 6 thousand in pension

What is Eder Militão’s salary? The player filed a new lawsuit against Karoline Lima in Justice. Now the Athlete claims he can only pay R$6,000 in child support, Cecilia. In the action, Éder revealed who was taken by surprise with the pregnancy of his ex, Karoline Lima.

After the new process comes to light, evidence that Cecília’s pregnancy was planned and that even Éder himself who asked for his daughter started to run around on social media.

After the player’s claim, the web wondered what Éder Militão’s salary is. According to Brazilian law, the alimony must be in the amount of 30% of what the parent receives.

Playing for Real Madrid for another three years, Éder Militão has an annual salary of 7 million eurosabout BRL 36 million at the current price. Therefore, player then receives around R$100 thousand per day playing for Real Madrid. The information is from the Spanish newspaper Marca.

To pay R$ 6 thousand per month, Éder Militão should have a monthly salary of R$ 20 thousand.

Karoline Lima speaks out about Éder Militão’s new lawsuit

Unlike Éder Militão, Karoline Lima used social media to talk about the process. According to the influencer, she learned of the new action through the media. In Instagram Stories, Karol said that she will wait to be notified by Justice. Due to the fight in court, some players of the team sided with Éder.

If she is actually notified, Karoline Lima said that she will no longer remain silent, a position she had maintained until then. “I can only say one thing: If in this process there is everything that is coming out in the media, I will no longer shut up, I will no longer pretend that nothing is happening. my character, and I have a voice. I’m going to use my voice to expose everything I’m going through, everything I’m going through. Since he wants a fight, he will have a fight, and you can be sure I don’t lack ammo”, said Karol.