Lenovo ThinkPhone may be released as a new name for Motorola Bronco

Lenovo may make a new foray into the smartphone market. The company would be working on a new cell phone titled ThinkPhone, which could be a new name for the Motorola “Bronco”. According to the famous leaker Evan Blass, a photo leaked by him would consist of a renamed version of a Motorola device under the codename “Bronco”, with the logo indicated on the lower portion of the cover. However, the Lenovo device would appear under the same model version – whose code is XT-2309.

Rumors were that this device would come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform – that is, it will be classified in the category of a top of the line. In addition, the technical specifications would also have 8 GB or 12 GB RAM memory. The screen would contain a Full HD+ resolution, but still without further details discovered. The rear set of cameras would consist of a 50-megapixel main sensor, not to mention the 13 MP hybrid ultrawide lens – to also serve in macros –, the 2 MP depth sensor and a 16 MP selfie lens.

Lenovo would still have – within the Motorola brand – another model in development, codenamed “Canyon”. He is expected to be part of the Edge lineup. For now, there is no information confirmed by the company about the release date or details of its future devices. So, what do you expect about the supposed Lenovo ThinkPhone? Tell us your opinion in the space for comments.

