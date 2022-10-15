Like the movies? Video shows performance of cinematic mode on iPhone 14 Pro

Focusing on highlighting the exceptional performance of its cellphone camera array, Apple launched Cinematic mode so that users of the most powerful versions can record videos with a shallow depth of field and features capable of creating an experience close to cinema.
This feature is not available on all iPhones even in versions updated to iOS 16, and only the following devices have this mode available for use on cameras: iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.
In a video recently released on his YouTube channel, content creator Joey Helms recorded a tour of the city of Chicago, in the United States, using the Cinematic mode of his iPhone 14 Pro with editing using the ProRes file format, an extension that does not compresses the capture ensuring high quality during editing.
This model comes equipped with three rear cameras, the main sensor being 48 MP with f/1.8 aperture, followed by a 12 MP ultrawide lens (f/2.2 and 120º angle) and, finally, a 12 MP telephoto with ISO The production result is only 2 minutes and 15 seconds long and can be watched below.
Interested in Apple’s new line of cell phones? Looking to invest in an iPhone 14? Tell us, comment!