Like the movies? Video shows performance of cinematic mode on iPhone 14 Pro

Focusing on highlighting the exceptional performance of its cellphone camera array, Apple launched Cinematic mode so that users of the most powerful versions can record videos with a shallow depth of field and features capable of creating an experience close to cinema.

This feature is not available on all iPhones even in versions updated to iOS 16, and only the following devices have this mode available for use on cameras: iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.