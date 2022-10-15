list brings together the best options for Android and iOS

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, micro-task applications have become a real fever among the Brazilian public. In these apps, users guarantee small payments by performing low-effort activities. In passive income apps, on the other hand, it is possible to earn money “without doing anything”. Just leave the applications running in the background, accumulate points, and withdraw the values. But after all: are these apps reliable?

The answer is more complex than it seems. As with micro-task apps, completion varies with each alternative. Some apps actually pay, and others hide virtual scams and pyramid schemes. Therefore, it is very important to keep an eye out before registering on the platforms. We explain below how to find reliable passive income apps and how to avoid cyber fraud; check out.

How do passive income apps work? Is it possible to make money without doing anything?

Passive income apps are currently the best alternatives for those who want to earn money “without doing anything”. However, as mentioned above, it is very important to do in-depth research to find the platforms that actually pay. After all, many scammers use the term “passive income” to get users’ attention. In other words: all care is little.

Most of the time, passive income apps reward users for “bandwidth sharing”. In other words, to earn money, subscribers must share a Wi-Fi connection with the platforms. For each MB of data shared, users receive a predetermined amount of points, which can eventually be converted into payments.

How much can you earn in apps? How to profit quickly?

In passive income apps, the key term is “small payments”. Since apps don’t require any effort from users, the rewards are often quite modest. The premise of the platforms is to “make money without doing anything”, and therefore, the apps are worth it for those who want to profit from their cell phone (or from their computer, depending on the alternative chosen).

The profit rate varies with each alternative. Therefore, it is not possible to establish specific values ​​for app payments. Most passive income applications are international. Payments are usually made in dollars, via PayPal. Therefore, an important tip is to open an account on the transfer platform before requesting withdrawals.

How to escape virtual scams and find passive income apps that really pay?

As we mentioned earlier, many scammers use expressions like “passive income” to get the attention of potential victims. So, how to differentiate passive income apps that actually pay from virtual frauds? The first step is to analyze the platform promises. Apps that claim to offer fast and expressive payments most often work like pyramid schemes.

Therefore, it is also important to avoid platforms that ask for any type of “investment” from users. These apps require the continuous input of new users to generate income. Therefore, this business model is doomed to failure. Finally, always check out user reviews and reports before downloading any app or platform.

Now that you’ve seen how passive income apps work and how to make money with the platforms, See below for the 5 most popular alternatives.

Passive Income Apps – HoneyGain

The HoneyGain app is definitely the most popular passive income platform on the internet. In the app, users actually earn money without doing anything. To profit, just register on the app, fill in all the information requested and authorize access to the broadband connection and leave it running in the background.

Wi-Fi sharing is done discreetly, and does not imply a greater slowness on the cell phone. Upon registration, registrants receive a $5 bonus. The minimum withdrawal amount is 20 dollars (about R$ 100). Typically, users take a few weeks to request the transfer.

To download HoneyGain (and check out more information about the passive income app), just go to www.honeygain.com.

Meet Pawns.App

The Pawns App is still a big news in the world of passive income platforms. Even so, the site is already a great success among the international public. As it is only available in English, a basic knowledge of the language is recommended. In the passive income app, subscribers also profit by sharing Wi-Fi.

For every GB of data shared, users receive 20 cents on the dollar. In addition, the platform recently announced a referral promotion that offers a $1 bonus for new signups. The minimum withdrawal amount is 5 dollars. As the platform has a smaller number of users, the income generation process usually happens faster.

To download Pawns.App, just go to https://pawns.app/. The application is also available for desktop.

Learn all about Peer2Profit

The Peer2Profit app is a fantastic way to earn money effortlessly. Users can earn from 6 dollars (R$30) to 75 dollars (R$400) per month. The platform also has great user reviews. According to subscribers, it is one of the best alternatives to ensure passive income on the internet.

The income generation process is the same as the other items on the list: users share the Wi-Fi connection, accumulate points and guarantee payments. The app also stands out for having a Refer and Win promotion (which pays 100 dollars for every 30 registrations) and differentiated payment methods (such as cryptocurrencies).

To download Peer2Profit and check out more information about the app, just go to https://peer2profit.com/.

Passive Income Apps – PacketStream

PacketStream is a classic passive income app. Available on the internet for years, the app is also one of the safest platforms in the area. By sharing Wi-Fi with PacketStream, users not only earn money – they also help people who live in countries where the internet is censored by the government.

After all, it is also possible to use the app to connect to Wi-Fi networks without going through the government identification sieve. For every GB of data shared, users earn 10 cents on the dollar. The withdrawal amount is 5 dollars (R$ 25). Payments are made via PayPal. But beware: the app charges a 3% fee on all withdrawals.

to download the PacketStream and check out more information about the platform, just access www.packetstream.io.

