list brings together the best rated apps on the internet

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make any kind of effort or investment? At first glance, this is the purpose of micro-task applications. Primarily, these apps offer small payments for completing simple activities – like watching videos, reading the news, filling out questionnaires, and more. That’s why Brazilians want to know: what are the best apps to earn real money?

If you want to earn real money with micro-task apps, be careful. Many apps in the area actually bring payments to users. However, some alternatives hide pyramid schemes and other virtual scams. Therefore, an essential tip is to check app reviews before downloading them. In addition, it is worth prioritizing the options that are available in official stores. With that in mind, here are the best apps to make real money in 2022.

How to find apps to make real money in 2022?

As mentioned above, some micro-task apps are actually virtual frauds. So, how to differentiate the apps that really pay from the fraudulent platforms? The first tip is to check the user ratings and comments. After all, these subscribers have nothing to gain from spreading deceptive apps.

The same cannot be said about youtubers and influencers, who often earn money from invitation and referral links. Therefore, it is also important to be suspicious of the information that is disclosed on social networks and in YouTube and TikTok videos.

Another important tip is to never trust platforms that require any kind of “investment” from users – whether to “reload” or subscribe to VIP tracks. These apps, for the most part, work like pyramid schemes.

Finally, it is worth being suspicious of platforms that promise quick and expressive profits. Remember that the purpose of micro-task apps is only to give users a few bucks, never make them rich.

Now that you’ve seen how to differentiate real paying apps from fraudulent platforms, Check out some of the best rated alternatives on the internet below.

Apps to earn real money – Meet Pix Awards

Aimed at the Brazilian public, Pix Prêmios is one of the best-rated income-generating apps on the Play Store. The application, it is worth remembering, is only available for mobile phones with the Android operating system. Currently, the platform already has about 100,000 users – a number that grows every week.

Pix Prêmios’ income generation process is quite simple: users fulfill the app’s missions (which may involve actions on social networks), accumulate points, and eventually convert these points into real payments. Transfers, as the name implies, are carried out via Pix (or diamonds and virtual game coins).

On the Play Store, Pix Prêmios secured a rating of 4.8 (out of 5), considered very high. To download the app, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.pixpremios.

Discover the GPrize app

Like Pix Awards, GPrize is only available on the Play Store. Therefore, the application only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system, and cannot be downloaded on Apple devices. With more than 500 thousand downloads, the platform is successful for its various income generation alternatives.

To earn money on GPrize, users must complete the activities of the app. These activities primarily involve downloading games. Just download the games, guarantee good scores, return to the home app and request a withdrawal. As the platform is international, payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal.

On the Play Store, Pix Prêmios secured a rating of 4.7 (out of 5), considered high. To download the app, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gprize.make.money.game.real.rewards.

Prizes by Gamee is good for those who want to profit on the iPhone

The Prizes by Gamee app is one of the most popular income generating platforms on the App Store. The platform is a gaming app. In other words: users earn money by playing games and guaranteeing considerable scores. In the app, players can participate in adventure, puzzle, matching, quiz games and more.

As Prizes By Game is an international application, payments are made in dollars (via PayPal) and gift cards from virtual stores. Users can also earn money by accessing the platform every day and sharing the referral link.

On the App Store, Prizes By Gamee received a score of 4.6 (out of 5), considered high. To download the app, just go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/prizes-by-gamee-win-real-cash/id1449164533.

Earn money with the Make Money app

Downloaded by more than 1 million people, the Make Money app always appears among the best rated on the Play Store. In the app, users have several options to earn money. You can profit by downloading games, reviewing apps, taking paid surveys, testing phone calls and sharing the referral link.

In all options, the income generation process is the same: users accumulate points, reach the minimum withdrawal amount (which corresponds to 5 dollars) and request payments. Withdrawals are made via PayPal and vouchers from virtual stores. As shipments are international, it can take up to 3 days to clear.

On the Play Store, Make Money secured a rating of 4.7 (out of 5), considered high. To download the app, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.real.cashapp.make.money.playing.games.earn.cash.rewards.paid.surveys.

Apps to make real money on iPhone – Solitaire Cash

Finally, we have Solitaire Cash, one of the most popular games on the App Store. The app appears in the No. 1 position in the ranking of games to earn money from the app store. With millions of active users, the platform offers monetary rewards to users who excel in the classic solitaire game.

In other words, players earn money by achieving high scores in card games. Payments are made in dollars, via PayPal or gift cards from online stores. The application is also very successful for its fun interface, which brings several award-winning minigames to users.

On the App Store, Solitaire Cash secured a rating of 4.6 (out of 5), considered high. To download the app, just go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/solitaire-cash/id1446254576.

