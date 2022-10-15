Luckiest Girl Alive starring Mila Kunis is based on a book?

A dramatic film entitled luckiest girl in the world arrives on Netflix on October 7th, and people are wondering if it’s a film adaptation of a book. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place because we know the answer.

luckiest girl in the world is an upcoming Netflix original film directed by Mike Barker from a screenplay by Jessica Knoll. It follows Ani FaNelli, a young woman who seemingly has it all, but will soon have to face her dark past when she is interviewed for a documentary about a true crime.

The film stars Mila Kunis in the lead role. Joining her in the cast are Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Jennifer Beals, Connie Britton and others.

It was released in select theaters on September 30th and will finally hit Netflix in a few days. We’re very excited to see Kunis take on a role we’ve never seen before. There will certainly be buzz around this movie!

The luckiest girl in the world is based on a book?

Yes, the drama movie is based on a novel. It is a 2015 film adaptation of Jessica Knoll. New York Times best-selling mystery book of the same name. In fact, it is the first Knoll book she has published. It’s based on some of Knoll’s horrific personal experiences growing up.

If you wish to purchase the book, you can do so through Amazon. The book is available in paperback, hardcover and eBook. You also have the option to buy it used or new.

Knoll has another book she published called the favorite sister. We share the synopsis of the book below.

A fast-paced thriller starring two sisters who join the cast of a reality show. One won’t make it out alive. So… who did this? When five super-successful women agree to appear on a New York-based reality show called Goal Diggers, the producers never expect the season to end in murder…

If this book sounds like something you’d like to read, you can also buy it from Amazon as used or new.

Take a look at the exciting official trailer!

luckiest girl in the world will make its way to Netflix on October 7 at 12pm PT/3pm ET. Be sure to check this out!