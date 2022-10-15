Luís Castro projects reinforcements for Botafogo next season and opens game on Patrick de Paula

Luís Castro still has goals to be achieved this year, but already plans the next season of Botafogo. The coach stated that he would like four or five reinforcements to qualify the alvinegro squad.

– I would like the next season to be approached with four or five quality players that raise the level of the team. We know that context generates behavior. I think a team can only be more competitive if players of that quality enter. We have quantity, but I’m not a fan of quantity, I’m a fan of quality – declared Luís Castro on the program “Seleção SporTV” this Friday.

In addition to projecting the next year, the coach also analyzed the situation of Patrick de Paula. The midfielder arrived as the biggest signing in the club’s history and has been having trouble getting a sequel this season.

– Patrick throughout the year had several problems, he had facial paralysis that caused some disability for a long time, he also had muscle problems. He was limited by injuries. He is a player with potential who will find his balance and Botafogo will make the most of the investment,” he added.

Glorioso returns to the field next Sunday, against Internacional, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship.