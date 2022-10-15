Marcelinho projects NBB and points Flamengo behind Franca among the favorites | nbb

Minas and Flamengo start another season of the NBB (Novo Basquete Brasil) next Saturday, October 15, at 18:30, when the competition reaches 15 years and 14 complete editions – the 2019/20 season did not have a winner on its own. of the pandemic. To warm up the atmosphere before the orange ball goes up, the ge talked to Marcelinho Machado, one of the biggest names in the history of the competition. He recalled the creation of the NBB, the expectation for the new year and did not stay on the fence about the teams that come strong for the title dispute.

– Flamengo is always one of the favorites. For the investment, for the level of the players and the coaching staff it has. But it may face a difficulty that is to change players a lot from one season to another. It was like that from the previous year to last season, when it practically had 3, 4 players, and this year it’s the same thing – said Marcelinho, who is now a basketball commentator for Grupo Globo.

– Franca for me is the main favorite, because he is the current champion and I think that every current champion has to be respected in that way. Even more so when you have a Franca who practically kept the entire team there. would put the Mines, which has a formidable American who is Shaquille Johnson. He’s a guy who can unbalance any match. O Sao Paulo also. We will have to understand the return of Marquinhos’ operation. I think the departure of (Bruno) Caboclo could weigh against São Paulo. Tyrone might have to take on more of the game, even Bennett himself. For me, those four would be the favorites. And maybe in that order Franca, Flamengo, Minas and São Paulo – analyzed.

He also highlighted the Paulistan, “dangerous team for the youth”, the Bauru“for the experience he has with Alex and Larry Taylor”, and the one-sided“with Gaskett being perhaps the main player”.

Big name in the competition

In these 15 years of NBB, Marcelinho won five titles (2008/09, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2016/17), in addition to a Brazilian Basketball Championship (CBB) – previous competition. There are six national achievements, which accredit him as one of the biggest names in Brazilian basketball.

Marcelinho is also the highest scorer in a single NBB game. There were 63 points against São José, on March 7, 2010, at Arena da Barra. In that game he also set the records in shooting 3 points in a single game (16 hits in 21 attempts) and an efficiency index of 60 (which portrays the real contribution of the athlete in the game).

– When you have a brand like this individual, it is logical that it is natural to praise the person who made the brand, but this was all a work together. I always share with those who shared the courts with me.

Always with the Flamengo shirt, he also won the League of the Americas and the FIBA ​​World Cup – both in 2014 -, in addition to the tenth championship in Rio.

With unusual numbers, Marcelinho was also elected MVP – most valuable player in the competition – on two occasions: 2008/09 and 2009/10. More than him, just marquinhos, who was the player most often chosen as NBB MVP. The winger won the award given to the best player in three seasons (2012/13, 2015/16 and 2017/18).

Importance of creating the NBB

Retired since 2018, the former Flamengo player is still the sixth highest scorer in the history of the NBB, with 5,709 points, and the second in the perimeter balls, with 975 3-pointers converted. That’s in 10 seasons played.

– I’m a child of the NBB. I believe it helped strengthen national basketball. The NBB came, mainly, to give more credibility to the domestic championship and give a transition structure between the base and the professional. The LDB (Liga de Desenvolvimento de Basquete – the main grassroots competition in the country) is a league that has been growing and has been training many athletes, and it is a very important moment in the player’s career. You have this tranquility, that you will have a showcase to show yourself – said Marcelinho, who also added:

– Not every player who will reach a high level is ready at 20. There are players who depend, who need a little more, who developed later physically. So I think the NBB helps a lot with that. It gives more chance for these players to have space.

– When we talk about boys, I’m very careful, because we analyze the moment. It’s not the potential he has to grow. Today it is analyzed a lot, the athletic ability, height, wingspan. This weighs heavily on the game of basketball. We have many talents. Speaking of Franca, we have Reynan, Eduardo Klafke, Márcio. We have Adyel at Paulistano, who is a point guard and has everything to shine. The Dikembe, Brunão, Buffat in Pinheiros. We have Mãozinha at Corinthians, Rachel at Flamengo. There are a lot of good people who can shine, a lot of kids. Brazilian basketball is well served in this sense: experienced players mingling with youth who come hungry.

– We had a very interesting Copa America in terms of adaptation. When I talked to Gustavinho (the national team’s coach), he openly said that the work is long-term. The player sometimes takes a while to understand what he wants and I liked the Copa America for that. I think he had a good identity. Some players stood out like Yago, Marcelinho Huertas, Léo Meindl, Felicio and among others… Benite himself in this final stretch.

– About the future, it will depend on these four games [A seleção ainda não está classificada para a Copa do Mundo. Ainda faltam duas janelas com quatros jogos – dois contra os Estados Unidos e um contra México e Porto Rico]. It’s very punctual, we can’t make a plan for a few years from now. It’s a window now in November and the other in February, which will define. If we are not qualified for the Worlds, we are out of the Olympics. So, it’s important for us to focus and I think we’re prepared for these games. There’s not much to invent now. We have to follow this line that was made in the Copa America. It’s a tough challenge, yes, because the United States must come with a special team because of not being classified, but I’m confident.

– If we take the idea of ​​the NBA from 30 years ago, you didn’t have any space for foreigners in the NBA. And today the competition is worldwide, the space is open for any player from anywhere in the world to fight for this position. Of course, we already had 9 athletes in the NBA in one season, but today we have one. Then you will say: “But is it a failure?” I am very critical, I see our base and I always think there is room for improvement.

– We have to have a little more dedication to the initial years. I’m talking about dedication, it’s not that there’s a lack of commitment from coaches, clubs in terms of workload, but it’s a care in how to form the athlete. Is it important for you to be champion for 12, 13 years in a category or is it important for you to train a player so that in 6, 7 years he will be in your professional team? You don’t have to resort to forming teams. Because we have these teams in Brazil too. So, I think that if we had more clubs concerned in this way, I think we would have a better selection of these athletes and, consequently, athletes from the main team, from the U-23 team, more qualified and with more possibility of NBA.