Marcos Pedro lives expectation of chances with Diniz at Fluminense in 2023

Marcos Pedro completed a month training with Fluminense professionals. The left-back is one of the players who rose after the elimination of the under-23 team in the semi-final of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants. Since then he has been working under the eyes of Fernando Diniz at CT Carlos Castilho.

– This season has been very important for me, due to the performance on the field and opportunities in training with the main group. We look forward to this moment and I know the importance of this transition being carried out in the best possible way – he said.

Graduated in Xerém, Marcos Pedro works in the position in which the crowd most asks for signings. Striker Caio Paulista has been acting improvised, while Cristiano and Pineida have not established themselves. Jefté, another promise that was successful in the under-17, did not surrender when he went up to the professional and returned to the base.

Between the under-20 and the under-23, Marcos Pedro made 15 games this season, scored two goals and provided three assists. The young side keeps his eyes on 2023 and is looking forward to being permanently integrated into the main group and receiving his first opportunities with Diniz.

– As an athlete, I learned that keeping focused and always being prepared is essential to enjoy every moment, as we are available to Fluminense for whatever it takes – he said.