Mark Zuckerberg: Apple is not as altruistic as it says it is

During an interview with the well-known American website The Verge, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, one of the largest companies in the world, criticized the apple. According to the creator of Facebook, Apple’s stance reveals a certain inconsistency with its discourse. And this, obviously, has to do with a relatively near future, where Big techs will compete with each other in the virtual and augmented reality segment.

Zuckerberg’s main criticism is that the Apple ecosystem is closed. It’s no secret that the iPhone owner is already working on virtual and augmented reality devices. However, like any product that prints an apple on the back, they will be closed in their own ecosystem.

Meta’s virtual reality solutions, on the other hand, will be open to other platforms. In the words of Mark Zuckerberg, this is the best approach for both consumers and businesses, as well as Zuckerberg’s own metaverse. See what he said:

“It is certainly plausible that [a Apple]see this competition in the future and want to harm us. I think one thing that’s pretty clear is that their motives for doing the things they do aren’t as altruistic as they say they are.”.

Mark Zuckerberg justified his thinking by saying that, in the history of technology, open source systems always deliver more benefits to the industry as a whole. They allow the sharing of all the knowledge that is created within the platform.

But, it’s worth pointing out that maybe Mark Zuckerberg isn’t that altruistic either. Meta and Apple have their disagreements. Recently, Apple implemented an anti-tracking policy on its devices. And this resulted in a decrease in Meta’s profit from ad serving. This may be the real reason for Mark Zuckerberg’s rancidity towards Apple.