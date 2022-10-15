Mateus Vital will reach 200 games for Corinthians: “Good moment” | Corinthians

Midfielder Mateus Vital will reach the mark of 200 matches played with the Corinthians shirt this weekend. He will start the team against Goiás, on Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Serrinha stadium, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Back in the squad after loan at Panathinaikos, from Greece, the 24-year-old took the field in 12 straight matches for Timão.

In the latter, he left the bench to replace Róger Guedes in the second half of the Copa do Brasil final against Flamengo and had a good performance.

– It is a very important number that I am happy to be able to reach. I come at a good time, feeling very good and available for when the coaching staff needs it. We had an important decision on Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, but now we have again a game that is decisive for our goals in the Brazilian Championship – evaluated the shirt 21.

Read too

+ See how much Corinthians raised with Flamengo fans at the Arena

+ Maycon and who else? Timão should play with reserves in Goiânia

1 of 2 Mateus Vital in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Mateus Vital in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

He will start for the fourth time with Vítor Pereira. The player is still looking for his first goal on the return. In 199 games, Vital won Paulistão twice (2018/19), scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists.

– I always try to help up front, with submissions or looking for the best teammate. In addition to marking, today it is also essential and something that evolves during my time in Europe. I’m looking to score a goal again on my return, it’s been close a few times and I know it’s going to happen at the right time. The important thing is that the team wins and that we can achieve our goals in the two competitions in dispute – said the player.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ See more news from Corinthians

Your opinion is important to Timão! Click here, download the app and answer the Fiel Torcedor survey.

2 of 2 — Photo: ge.globo — Photo: ge.globo