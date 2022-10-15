Mbappé could terminate contract with PSG, reveals lawyer

In a crisis with Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé could have a legal basis to terminate his contract with the club, according to a lawyer interviewed by ‘RMC Sport’.





Tatiana Vassine, who specializes in labor cases, says that the scandal that PSG would have hired a company to defame the striker could allow him to void his contract.

In that case, the French league or a labor court would have to decide on the legality of the termination. Mbappé has given no indication that he intends to sue the club legally so far, but would have already made the decision to leave the club.

In the current season, even dissatisfied with the position where he has been playing on the field, the Frenchman has 12 goals in 13 matches.



