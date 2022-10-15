Meet the new HQ of the heroes of “The Umbrella Academy”







Photo: Disclosure / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Netflix released a never-before-seen scene from season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” at Geeked Week, which introduces the heroes’ new HQ: the Obsidian Hotel, a rundown hotel with a long history of illustrious guests and secrets.

It is there that they will lodge/hide, after arriving from their mission in the past and finding the altered present, with a rival group, the Sparrow Academy (Sparrow Academy), inhabiting their house.

The members of the Umbrella Academy soon realize they’ve created a paradox by traveling through time and, just for a change, have once again become responsible for cataclysmic events that will end the world – for the third time.

In addition, the heroes played by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher will still have to face the Sparrow Academy, formed by Justin Cornwell (“A Christmas Invention”), Britne Oldford ( “Hunters”), Jake Epstein (“Suits”), Genesis Rodriguez (“Time After Time”), Cazzie David (“Eighty-Sixed”) and Justin H. Min (reprising his role as Ben Hargreeves from the series, only alive ), plus a bizarre cube of human flesh.

Based on the comics by singer Gerard Way (ex-My Chemical Romance) and Brazilian artist Gabriel Bá (published in Brazil as “A Academia Umbrella”), the series premieres its new episodes on June 22.

The Obsidian Hotel scene was the main novelty of “The Umbrella Academy” presented at Geeked Week, which had an almost half-hour panel dedicated to the attraction, with the participation of the central cast.

See below a video with the scene without subtitles and the complete panel, which includes the subtitled version (at the time of 20 minutes and 52 seconds of exhibition).

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!