Meta will shut down important Facebook feature

The year was 2015 and Meta had just launched Instant Articles, a new format to help with reading and uploading news within Facebook. Seven years later, the company said it will end the feature for lack of use — and to devote more attention and investment to other products, like Instagram Reels.

To Engadget, Meta confirmed that support for Instant Articles will end in April 2023. “Currently, less than 3% of what people around the world see in their Facebook feed are posts with links to news articles. ,” said a spokesperson for the tech giant. “And as we said earlier this year, as a company, it doesn’t make sense to overinvest in areas that don’t align with user preferences,” he added.

The spokesperson also informed that users of Meta’s social networks spend much more time consuming content in videos – even more if they are short – and they don’t want to read so much news about politics anymore.

The decision to end support for Instant Articles in April was to give Pages time to reassess their Facebook strategies. After this period, when the user clicks on a link, he will be redirected directly to the page’s website.

