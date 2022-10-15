Militão activates ‘sincere mode’ and compares São Paulo classics with Real x Barça: “With all due respect”

After playing in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, in Córdoba, Argentina, and being defeated by Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador, by 2-0, São Paulo continues to experience an inconstant moment in the season. América-MG won away from home soon after the vice-continental, but lost 1-0 to Botafogo, last Sunday (9), inside Morumbi. Now it occupies the 12th position.

With one round less than the others, Tricolor still has the chance to climb the table in case of victory, with Santos and Fortaleza, immediately above, with 40 and 41 points respectively. For that, they must win the classic against Palmeiras, next Sunday (16). The weekend will also be a classic for a former São Paulo player: Éder Militão, from Real Madrid, will face rivals Barcelona.

In an interview with ESPN, the merengue defender compared the rivalries between clubs from São Paulo and between the Spanish and was sincere: “I think it has nothing to do (El Clásico with the classics from São Paulo). With all due respect, but in the derby between Real Madrid and Barcelona are very different from Brazil”, began the Brazilian national team player, stressing that Real is “the biggest club in the world” and extolling the rivalry.

“For sure (it’s the greatest derby in the world)! Where everyone can see it, the whole world, because a derby between Real Madrid and Barcelona nobody wants to be left out, nobody wants to miss this game”, he began by saying. At 24 years old, Militão was revealed by São Paulo in 2017, when he played 22 rounds of the Brasileirão, 21 as a starter, mostly as a right-back. He was sold to Porto for €4 million in 2018 and, a year later, bought by Real Madrid for €50 million.