Militão is sincere and answers if Real Madrid vs Barcelona is comparable to the classics he played for São Paulo

Brazilian from Real Madrid spoke exclusively with ESPN Brasil before Sunday’s El Clásico (16), starting at 11:15 am, exclusive to Star+ subscribers

Next Sunday (16), from 11:15 am (Brasília time), the Real Madrid measures forces against the arch-rival, barcelonaat the Santiago Bernabéu, in the first El Clásico of the season in LaLiga 2022/23with Exclusive broadcast for Star+ subscribers. And before the ball rolls, the quarterback Eder Militãoabsolute owner of the technician Carlo Ancelottitalked about everything that involves this game in Spain.

In an exclusive interview with reporter Gustavo Hofman, from ESPN Brazilthe Brazilian highlighted the game between Real and barça as the “greatest classic in the world”, and even went further, stating that there is no other match like it, including in Brazil, where he wore the shirt of the Sao Paulo up until 2018and rivalries are also quite fierce, especially in the capital of São Paulo.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“For sure (it’s the greatest classic in the world)! Where everyone to see it, the whole world, because a derby between Real Madrid and Barcelona nobody wants to be left out, nobody wants to miss this game“, he began by saying.

“I think it has nothing to do (El Clásico with the classics from São Paulo). With all due respect, but in the derby between Real Madrid and Barcelona it is very different from Brazil“, he continued.

Militão even joked and talked about his shyness when giving interviews, comparing it with El Clásico itself. “Giving an interview (it’s harder than playing El Clásico), but it’s coming out. Now I’m going to get good at it”, he joked.

The Brazilian, who recently reached the mark of 100 games with the merengue shirtalso highlighted the importance of such a feat.

“I’m proud to have arrived at Real Madrid, to win titles, to make a great story and now completing 100 games. Thank God, I completed it with a goal, right? Helping to win. I am very happy to be playing these games in the biggest club in the world.”

Partnership with David Alaba

Since the 2019/20 season at Real Madrid, Militão has had many teammates in the Spanish giant’s dressing rooms. And, more recently, David Alabawho arrived last year after a successful passage through Bayern Munchen, has been one of his great partnerships at the moment, both on and off the four lines. And he talked a little bit about this friendship.

“He is a very playful person with us, because of Bayern who was with Rafinha, he was learning a little Portuguese and we always talk a lot, but he is a very nice person. A person who came to help us too. It seemed that, in the course of that time, it seemed that we had been playing together for a long time and, thank God, everything worked out. We also have great defenders, but the partnership with me and him there, the friendship between him and me is very good,” he said.

Militão also spoke about another defender of the team, Antonio Rüdigerwho arrived in the current season after standing out for Pomegranate and Chelsea. And he evaluated the performances of the German defender, highlighting the games he has been playing for whites.

“It’s always good to be competitive, isn’t it? Of course, with all due respect, we know Rudiger’s potential, we know what a player he is and he’s going to help us. Until then, these games he’s been doing, you can see what he was doing. He’s a great player and I’m sure he’ll be very happy here.”

And like all good defenders, the ex-São Paulo and Harbor said that he and his companions will be on the lookout for Robert LewandowskiBarcelona’s top scorer, at the Bernabéu on Sunday.

“He’s a great player, a great striker, but we also play in our style of play. We also studied them a little and we also have to pay special attention to him, because he is a great player“, said.

Finally Militão also spoke about Brazilian Teamanswering about positioning, since in the last friendly match he was used on the right-back by the coach Titusa position he held for a long time, since São Paulo.

“In the national team, until then, in the penultimate friendly, I finished as a full-back. It’s a position that I stood out in, that I arrived at Porto as a full-back, I started in São Paulo as a full-back. So, it’s a position I haven’t been in for a long time. game, but it’s a position that I know how to do well, a position that I feel comfortable with”, he concluded.