Mussolini admirer will preside over the Italian Senate, and homophobic, the Chamber | Sandra Cohen’s blog

Giorgia Meloni, the elected prime minister of Italy, signed a bust collector of Benito Mussolini to preside over the Senate and a homophobe and admirer of Vladimir Putin in charge of the Chamber of Deputies. With his feet planted on the extreme right, senator Ignazio La Russa belongs to the Brothers of Italy party, the most voted in the country and led by the new prime minister. The deputy Lorenzo Fontana is linked to the president of the League, Matteo Salvini.

The choice of both sums up what the Meloni era will be like for Italy, which for the first time since World War II has elected an ultraconservative government with roots in fascism. He also foresees problems in the right-wing coalition that supports the prime minister, formed by the Meloni-Berlusconi-Salvini tripod, responsible for the formation of a new government.

At 75, La Russa had no support from Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, back in the Senate. He tried to blackmail the prime minister into appointing a protege, former nurse Licia Ronzulli, to a government post. Meloni ran outside, got votes in the opposition and framed Berlusconi, who left humiliated.

In this clash, it is difficult to choose who is the most controversial. Son of a former Mussolini minister, La Russa has Benito in the middle name and followed in his father’s footsteps in his admiration for the Duce. He led the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement, founded by post-war nostalgiaists for Mussolini, and amassed a collection of fascist-era objects.

During the pandemic, which severely punished Italians, La Russa declared that a fascist salute was an efficient protection against the virus and gave infamous advice on Twitter: “Don’t shake hands with anyone. Use the Roman salute, antivirus and antimicrobial.” As president of the Senate, he will occupy the second most important position in the state, after the president of the Republic.

Lorenzo Fontana, 42, faced four votes before being elected mayor, as Salvini’s nominee, whose party won 8% of the vote. A fervent Catholic, he raises the flag against gay marriage and abortion.

His choice was immediately rejected by LGBTQIA+ rights groups. He insistently repeats that “gay families do not exist” and is an advocate of withdrawing citizenship from children of Italian gay couples born abroad.

Like the leader of the League, Fontana admires Putin, whom he treats as a reference “for those who believe in an identity model of society”. He also aligns himself with Trump and extremist parties in Europe, such as Greece’s Golden Dawn and Alternative for Germany.

Devotion to the Russian president, however, distances him from the future prime minister, who says she is pro-Ukraine/NATO and a defender of sanctions applied by the West. Meloni should be sworn in at the end of the month, but everything indicates that the change in direction, towards the extreme right, has begun to take effect in Italy.