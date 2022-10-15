New version of Smart Launcher arrives with addition of Smart Widgets and more customization

The 6.1 version of Smart Launcher brings several new features in relation to the appearance of widgets on Android. According to the blog responsible for informing users of updates, this update was highly anticipated. After all, it arrives with Smart Widgets, which is something fans of the app have been asking for for quite some time. This category of application is widely used by mobile phone owners with Google’s system as they provide a higher level of personalization. For example, some of the most popular include Nova Launcher, which was sold to the Branch company in July of this year.

















Another popular name is called Niagara Launcher, which brought more customization options in its last update, in addition to the possibility of having dynamic icons. In this sense, something interesting is that the app started to suggest icons with visuals similar to those that the app uses by default to customize individually. As for Smart Launcher 6.1, it is worth noting that it has full support for the Material You visual style for devices with Android above version 12. In this way, it can adapt and change the colors of each widget according to the user’s wishes. .

The first Smart Widgets released include Clock & Weather, Music Player, Notes, Calendar and Compass. However, it has already been confirmed that new types of elements of this type will be coming soon with new application updates. So, those who use this option to customize the look of their Android may find this type of novelty attractive.